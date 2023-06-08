Natixis Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AES were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AES by 69.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 1,296,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AES by 59.5% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

