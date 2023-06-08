Natixis Purchases 4,461 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natixis boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 261.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,022.68 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,935.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,678.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

