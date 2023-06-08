Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,643 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

