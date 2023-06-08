Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Insider Jennifer Purdie Acquires 86,210 Shares of Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Purdie acquired 86,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,174.22 ($33,227.96).
Neometals Price Performance
Neometals Company Profile
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
