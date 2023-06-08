Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,341.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 708,123 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 465,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 259,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

