NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Leigh Robert Curyer Sells 1,350,000 Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$7,189,155.00.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.62.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

