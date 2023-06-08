NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 1.6 %

NiSource stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.