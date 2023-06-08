NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $54.91.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

