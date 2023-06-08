NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $147,412.87 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $374.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $925.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

