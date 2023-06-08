Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance

LON OOA opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.95 and a beta of 0.54. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.70 ($1.15).

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

