Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance
LON OOA opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.95 and a beta of 0.54. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.70 ($1.15).
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
