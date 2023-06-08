OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.4 %
OFS Credit stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.09.
About OFS Credit
