OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.0 %

OCCIN opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

