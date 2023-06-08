Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $316.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.28 and a 200-day moving average of $320.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.