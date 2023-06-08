Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Olin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE OLN opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.