Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.56-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.65 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

