Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $61.20. 153,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 976,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

