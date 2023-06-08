Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Omnicell Stock Performance
Shares of OMCL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -189.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicell (OMCL)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.