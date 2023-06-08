Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -189.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicell Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Omnicell by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.