On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 86.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

