Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

