ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

