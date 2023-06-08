OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.