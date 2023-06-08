Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $985,455.90 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.27.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
