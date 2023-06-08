Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $985,455.90 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 247,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,179,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

