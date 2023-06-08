Ossiam Acquires 5,158 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Block were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

SQ stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.