Ossiam Acquires Shares of 4,097 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $189.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

