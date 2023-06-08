Ossiam Decreases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Crown were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $83.35 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.