Ossiam Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $806.77 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $772.06 and its 200-day moving average is $713.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Featured Articles
