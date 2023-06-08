Ossiam Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $806.77 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $772.06 and its 200-day moving average is $713.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.