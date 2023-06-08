Ossiam Has $387,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

