Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $384.64 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.18. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Read More
