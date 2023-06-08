Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Shares of MCK opened at $384.64 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.18. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.