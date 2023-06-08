Ossiam Purchases Shares of 16,173 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.