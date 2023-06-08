Ossiam Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $450.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
