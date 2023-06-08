Ossiam Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $450.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.