Ossiam Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 179,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,512,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $299.10 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.