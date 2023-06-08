Ossiam Sells 129 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ossiam cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $307.24 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $318.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.42 and a 200 day moving average of $266.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

