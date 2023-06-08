Ossiam Sells 6,521 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ossiam lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PTC were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at $857,424,640.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 497,712 shares of company stock valued at $63,633,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

