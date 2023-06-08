Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Gunner Smith Sells 6,900 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

OC stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.