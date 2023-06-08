Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.00 million-$435.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.59 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.80-$11.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OXM opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

