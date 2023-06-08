Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. 259,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,377,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. Analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Further Reading

