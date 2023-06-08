PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 280,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after buying an additional 274,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PD opened at $22.43 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

