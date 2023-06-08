Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,187 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867,874 shares of company stock valued at $26,064,322 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

