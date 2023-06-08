Pamela Sue Passman Sells 5,649 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,027.57.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$179.28 on Thursday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.7938438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

