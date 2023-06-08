Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,701 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Blueprint Medicines worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

