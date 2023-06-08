Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 251,095 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,095 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of CVB Financial worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.