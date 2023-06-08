Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,151 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

