Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Banner worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

