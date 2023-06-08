Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Boise Cascade worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $84.52.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

