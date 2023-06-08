Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 486.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GWW opened at $697.57 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $669.46 and a 200-day moving average of $635.71.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

