Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 703.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $463.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.12 and its 200-day moving average is $394.30. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $473.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

