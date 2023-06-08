Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,969,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.77 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

