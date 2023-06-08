Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 275.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

