Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

