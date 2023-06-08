Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $302.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.22.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

